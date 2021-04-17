Presbyterian comes back to beat Drake in spring season finale, 28-24

DES MOINES, IOWA (Presbyterian SID) – Sophomore Tyler Huff connected with freshman Lawson Bachelder for a 46-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to cap a fourth-quarter rally for the Presbyterian College football team as the Blue Hose earned a 28-24 victory at Drake Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards, while Keith Pearson totaled a DI school record 15 catches for a career-high 173 yards in his final contest for the Blue Hose.

Final Score: Presbyterian 28, Drake 24

Location: Drake Stadium (Des Moines, Iowa)

Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Drake (2-3)

OPENING KICK

– Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards and the game-winning touchdown to Bachelder on Saturday. He was 28-for-49 and those 365 yards along with 37 rushing yards.

– His 365 passing yards rank fourth in the PC DI single-game record book as it is the third time this season a Blue Hose QB passed for 300+ yards in a game.

– Huff’s game-winning touchdown moved him into sole possession of third place in the PC DI career record book with his 17th career passing score.

– Pearson wrapped up his Blue Hose career on Saturday with a Presbyterian DI single-game record 15 catches and a career-high 173 receiving yards. He finished the seven-game spring season with 65 catches for 831 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

– In the single-season DI record book, Pearson’s 65 catches and 831 receiving yards rank second for the Blue Hose in a year.

– Jarius Jeter recorded a pair of rushing scores on Saturday. He became the first Blue Hose running back to record two touchdowns in a game since he last did it at the end of 2019 against St. Andrews.

– Bachelder totaled a career-high 145 yards receiving including the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute for 46 yards.

– Pearson (173 yards) & Bachelder (145 yards) became the first Blue Hose pair to record 100+ yards receiving in a game since 2013 when Tobi Antigha (117) and Jeremiah McKie (101) did it against VMI.

– PC was 5-of-6 on fourth down conversions including a perfect 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter.

– Jeffrey Smyth , Colby Campbell , and Trent Carrington paced the Blue Hose defense with seven tackles apiece.

– Keegan Halloran picked up his second interception of the season to seal Saturday’s victory.