CLINTON, S.C. (PC SID) – The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, Big South: 1-9) lost to the Winthrop Eagles (10-13, Big South: 5-5), 76-58, at the Templeton Center on Saturday afternoon.



Terrell Ard, Jr. and Marquis Barnett scored 15 points apiece.



HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – Ard scored Presbyterian’s first five points. For the first eight minutes of the game, the Blue Hose would take a lead and Winthrop would tie the score several times. At the 12-minute mark, Winthrop would take the lead and the Blue Hose would tie the score on several occasions. At the 9:03 mark with the game tied at 18, the Eagles went on an 8-0 run taking a 26-18. Then behind the scoring of Jalen Forrest , Trevon Reddish-Rhone , Ard, and Barnett, the Blue Hose scored nine of the next 11 points cutting Winthrop’s lead to 28-27 after a layup by Reddish-Rhone with 2:53 left in the half. Winthrop converted on two free throws to end the Blue Hose’s scoring run. Forrest answered with two free throws of his own, cutting the Eagles’ lead back to one point. Winthrop connected on a three and Presbyterian’s Crosby James answered with a three with 58 seconds on the clock. Winthrop made one free throw over the final minute giving the Eagles a 34-32 halftime lead.



SECOND HALF – Early in the second half, Reddish-Rhone scored inside tying the score at 34. Then, Winthrop scored seven straight points taking a 41-34 two and a half minutes into the second half. Barnett scored inside, ending the Eagles’ scoring run with 16:29 on the clock. Winthrop went on a 9-0 run taking control of the game and pushing their lead to 50-36 with 13:54 on the clock. A three from Kobe Stewart and a layup by Ard cut Winthrop’s lead to 50-41 with 12:30 on the clock, but that would be as close the Blue Hose would get to the Eagles the rest of the game.



NOTES

· Ard recorded his sixth double-digit scoring game of the season with his 15 points.

· Barnett tallied his 12th double-figure scoring game of the season with his 15 points.





NEXT GAME

The Blue Hose conclude their two-game homestand against Radford at the Templeton Center this Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.