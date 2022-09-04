CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Presbyterian SID) – Wringing in a brand-new season on Saturday night in a visiting capacity, the Presbyterian College football team was felled by the Governors of Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn. during Week 1 of the campaign, taking a 63-0 defeat when the final horn sounded.



The Blue Hose will turn their attention to their first bout on their own turf next weekend, welcoming Virginia University of Lynchburg to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Bailey Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10. Kickoff in Clinton is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+.



FINAL SCORE: Austin Peay 63, Presbyterian 0

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-1), Austin Peay (1-1)

LOCATION: Fortera Stadium (Clarksville, Tenn.)



OPENING KICK:

– Starting off with a clean slate under the new regime of head coach Steve Englehart , a collection of new faces ruled the roost statistically for Presbyterian, guided by redshirt-junior transfer QB Nate Hayden who tossed for 130 yards through the air on Saturday.



– Completing 43% of his 21 attempts, Hayden connected twice to returning leader Jalen Jones for 39 yards, adding 84 extra to the PC freshman duo of Dominic Kibby and Shawn Lodge . Additionally, the first-time starter never turned the ball over to the APSU defense while playing the entire outing.



– Sophomore linebacker Alex Herriott – a preseason all-Pioneer Football League first teamer – tallied a career-best 11 tackles against the Governors (seven of them in solo form), accounting for one of the team’s three sacks on the night.



– Returning preseason all-PFL running back Delvecchio Powell II carried for 38 yards out of the backfield, backed up by 29 more combined from JB Seay and Quante Jennings .



– Defensive back James Crim ended the contest as another Blue Hose member to secure a new career-high in tackles, gathering nine altogether. Seven different white jerseys finished the game with at least one tackle for a loss.



HOW IT HAPPENED:

– Following Herriott’s fourth career sack in the game’s opening drive, Hayden made an immediate impact under center by lofting a 34-yard completion to Jones on the first offensive play under Englehart’s watch. Advancing to the APSU 34-yard line, Presbyterian ultimately turned the ball over on downs.



– The Governors trudged along for six touchdowns in the opening half on Saturday, although it wasn’t without some bright spots for the Blue Hose. In the second period, Hayden found Lodge for the freshman’s first snag on a 19-yard gain to convert a 3rd-down scenario. Later in the quarter, redshirt-sophomore Harrison Kennedy wrestled down Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello for a seven-yard deduction and his first PC sack.



– After another Hayden-to-Lodge sync for 15 yards in the third frame, the Blue Hose defense forced a failed 4th-down conversion attempt at the 6:32 stamp, leaving the avenue for Powell to bust a game-long 15-yard burst on the next snap.



– David Kinard and Anthony Dye , PC’s starting defensive tackles, conjoined for the team’s third sack of the contest in the fourth quarter before Kibby sprinted towards his first college catch on the next drive that went for a 50-yard gulp.



UP NEXT:

Commencing the 20th season of Presbyterian football with Bailey Memorial as the program’s home location, the Blue Hose will go head-to-head with Virginia University of Lynchburg for Scotsman Club Day and First Responders Day on Sept. 10.



ESPN+ will be streaming PC’s home opener next weekend, as will be the case in all five of the team’s Bailey Memorial dates this fall.