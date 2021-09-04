Presbyterian’s Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in HC Kelley’s debut

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record ten touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews.

Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who was coaching his first college game. Kelly was selected for the job after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990.

Presbyterian also shattered the team record of points in a game (84), scoring 18 points more than the previous record of 66.