Shepherd leads Kennesaw State to 31-10 road win over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Xavier Shepherd threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter score as Kennesaw State breezed to a 31-10 road victory over Wofford in nonconference play.

Irvin Mulligan scored the lone touchdown for the Terriers on a short-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Nathan Robertson staked the Owls (2-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Shepherd hooked up with Caleb O’Neal for a 14-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 advantage.

Next up for Wofford is a trip to VMI on Saturday, September 25.

