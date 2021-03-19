Sights and Sounds: Erskine Football’s historic home opener

College Football

by: Dan Vasko

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Revisit the events of March 13, 2021 as Erskine Football held its first home opener since 1951.

The Flying Fleet began the day with the “Fleet Walk” as the team marched onto the field at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School as fans cheered on the relaunched program.

People decked out in Erskine gear tailgated in the parking lot prior to the game in anticipation of the historic event.

Receiver Senika McKie provided several highlight moments as he racked up 14 catches for 217 yards, but the Fleet ultimately fell to visiting Shorter University, 24-13.

Broadcast audio courtesy of Erskine Athletics.

