SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – The Wofford College football program announced the signings of eight student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period that began on Wednesday.

The Terriers will welcome three players on offense and five players on defense. The student-athletes are from four different states, including three from Georgia and two from South Carolina.

“I am excited about this class because we were able to address some immediate needs that we have,” said head coach Shawn Watson. “I appreciate the loyalty of the players that have been committed to us and stayed with us throughout the process. I know they share the vision we have moving forward for our football team. I love the character of these kids and we can’t wait to have them on campus.”

On defense, the newcomers include defensive lineman Tyler Boyce (Shelby, N.C.) and defensive backs Adonis Garcia (Woodstock, Ga.), Jacobi Hatter (Columbus, Ga.), J’Vion Luster (Columbus, Ga.) and Will White (Pauline, S.C.).

Joining the team on offense are linemen Santana Haynes-Goodman (Durham, N.C.) and Ben Holmes (Columbia, S.C.), along with quarterback Pauly Seeley (Alma, Mich.).

The regular signing period will begin on February 1, 2023, while transfers will be announced upon enrollment. The team will return to campus in January for strength and conditioning work during interim, with spring practice slated to begin in March.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

2023 Wofford Football Newcomers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School

Tyler Boyce DL 6-0 260 Shelby, N.C. / Shelby

Adonis Garcia DB 6-2 183 Woodstock, Ga. / Woodstock

Jacobi Hatter DB 5-10 180 Columbus, Ga. / Carver

Santana Haynes-Goodman OL 6-5 275 Durham, N.C. / Hillside

Ben Holmes OL 6-1 285 Columbia, S.C. / A.C. Flora

J’Vion “Skoot” Luster DB 5-10 170 Columbus, Ga. / Carver

Pauly Seeley QB 6-0 185 Alma, Mich. / New Hampstead (Ga.)

Will White DB 6-1 183 Pauline, S.C. / Dorman

2023 Newcomers

Tyler Boyce (6-0, 260, Shelby, N.C.) won a pair of state championships as a defensive lineman at Shelby High School. He received All-Conference honors twice. During his senior season, he had 35 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. As a junior, the team was 15-1 and won the state title as he had 43 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He added 24 total tackles as a sophomore with 2.5 sacks. The team won the state championship his freshman season with a 14-1 record as he posted 41 total tackles. He also plays basketball at Shelby.

Adonis Garcia (6-2, 183, Woodstock, Ga.) is a four-year varsity starter at Woodstock High School playing both wide receiver and defensive back. As a senior he was named All-County and All-Region, along with being selected for the Georgia vs. Florida All-Star game. He had 42 catches for 385 yards, 346 kickoff return yards, 34 tackles and two blocked field goals. He was named All-County and All-Region as a junior as he caught 20 passes for 217 yards, had 263 kickoff return yards, and had 28 tackles with five pass break-ups. As a sophomore he earned All-Conference honors with 23 catches and 13 tackles. Also wrestles and ran the 100 meters and 200 meters for the track team.

Jacobi Hatter (5-10, 180, Columbus, Ga.) is a three-time All-Region selection from Carver High School. As a senior he had 52 tackles and three interceptions on defense, along with two catches for 98 yards as he posted 340 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns. During his junior season, the team won the region title and were the state runner-up. He had six catches for 150 yards, 39 tackles and an interception, along with eight pass break-ups. As a sophomore he had 19 catches for 327 yards and ten tackles on defense. For his career, he had 1,168 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. Also won a region championship as a sprinter for the track team in 2022.

Santana Haynes-Goodman (6-5, 275, Durham, N.C.) played a postgraduate year at Myrtle Beach Collegiate in the fall of 2022. During his senior season at Hillside High School, the team was 8-3 overall and won a conference championship. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined he only allowed six sacks in the 21 games played. Also played basketball as a power forward/center with a 50-15 career record at Hillside.

Ben Holmes (6-1, 285, Columbia, S.C.) has earned four letters as an offensive lineman at A.C. Flora High School. The team won region titles in 2020, 2021 and 2022, along with the 4A State Championship in 2020. As a senior, he graded out with the highest average on the offensive line as the team was 13-1 overall. He was named All-Region and SCFCA All-State, while being selected to play in the Phenom Carolina Bowl. He also plays goalie on the lacrosse team, winning the 2021 Upper State Championship. His father played golf at Presbyterian College.

J’Vion “Skoot” Luster (5-10, 170, Columbus, Ga.) is a cornerback from Carver High School. As a senior he had 48 tackles, ten pass break-ups and an interception as he earned All-Region honors. During his junior season he had 66 tackles, twelve pass break-ups and three interceptions as he received All-Region and All-State honors. He added 26 tackles as a sophomore. The team reached the playoffs all four seasons, including a state runner-up finish in 2021 with a 12-2 overall record.

Pauly Seeley (6-0, 185, Alma, Mich.) played football at New Hampstead High School in Savannah, Georgia. As a senior he threw for 2,541 yards on 200-of-302 passing with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was named first team All-Region and earned the Michael Finocchiaro Award as the top high school player in Savannah. During his junior season he has 1,925 passing yards with 22 touchdowns on 128-of-229 passes. As a sophomore was 59-of-110 for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns. The team reached the playoffs in three straight seasons. Also played point guard on the basketball team, winning a regional championship.

Will White (6-1, 183, Pauline, S.C.) played cornerback at Dorman High School. As a senior team captain, he had 49 tackles, four pass break-ups and one interception to earn All-Region and All-State honors. He played in the North-South Bowl as well. Began his high school career as a quarterback. His father, Will White, played football for four seasons at Wofford and graduated in 1993.