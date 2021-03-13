Tyler Huff throws 2 TD passes & runs for a score as Presbyterian defeats Morehead St. for first victory, 31-16

CLINTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – Sophomore quarterback Tyler Huff accounted for three touchdowns as the Presbyterian College football team recorded a 31-16 victory over Morehead State on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Huff recorded 211 passing yards and 71 rushing yards in the contest. Linebacker Colby Campbell led the defense with nine tackles including five solo stops on the afternoon.

Final Score: Presbyterian 31, Morehead State 16

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-1) | Morehead State (0-2)

OPENING KICK

– PC got out to a fast start on Saturday as they recorded points (three touchdowns, one field goal) on four of its first six possessions.

– In the third quarter, Keith Pearson recorded a DI record 65-yard punt return to set the Blue Hose up inside the Eagle red zone where they quickly capitalized with a touchdown just three plays later.

– Huff paced the PC offense as he passed for 211 yards along with a pair of scores. He also added a rushing score and 71 yards on the ground in the contest.

– Redshirt freshman Delvecchio Powell II carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards.

– Powell is the first Blue Hose to total 100+ rushing yards since 11/23/19 when Zola Davis totaled 103 yards against St. Andrews.

– Freshman Matthew Rivera had four catches for 116 yards which included a 65-yard touchdown that pushed the Blue Hose lead out to 24-3 at the time.

– Rivera’s 65-yard score was the first 60+ yard catch by a Blue Hose since Keith Pearson had a 66-yard catch against Kennesaw State on October 6, 2018

– It is the second straight week that a Blue Hose has recorded 100+ yards receiving in a game as Pearson totaled 133 last week at Gardner-Webb.

– PC has five takeaways after the first two games of the spring with the team fumble recovery and Oka Emmanwori’s interception in the game.

– The Blue Hose recorded 7.0 tackles for loss in the game led by Tre Lanham and Jarrett Nagy each picking up a pair.