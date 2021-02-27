VMI tops Furman 14-13, flukey late fumble helps in win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinksi, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year passed for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns as VMI edged Furman 14-13 Saturday.

Nursing a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, VMI played clock control but the strategy appeared to have backfired as the Paladins were driving with under a minute to go until a flukey turnover with 47 seconds left allowed the Keydets to preserve the win.

Hamp Sisson completed 17 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns for Furman. Sisson found Wayne Anderson with a 33-yard strike for a 7-0 lead. The PAT kick after an 8-yard scoring pass to Ryan Miller missed, making the difference in the game.

Furman head coach Clay Hendrix following the Paladins’ 14-13 loss at VMI. pic.twitter.com/trttvumNvf — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) February 27, 2021

Next up for the Paladins is a home game against Samford on Saturday, March 6.