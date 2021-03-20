Williams scores 3 TDs, Davidson tops Presbyterian 41-24

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams broke a 56-yard touchdown run that put Davidson ahead for good late as the Wildcats defeated Presbyterian 41-24 in a game that saw five lead changes.
Williams rushed for 131 yards on seven carries with touchdowns of 1, 3 and 56 yards. His longest TD came just five plays after Presbyterian had snatched away the lead once again, going up 24-21 after an interception.
Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Presbyterian 44, Williams broke over left end and raced to the end zone, putting Davidson back on top 28-24. Davidson ended the game with three unanswered rushing touchdowns to pull away.
Tyler Huff led Presbyterian with 218 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Next up, Presbyterian College will host San Diego Saturday, March 27at 11 a.m.