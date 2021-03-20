Wilson kicks game-winning FG, Chattanooga tops Furman 20-18

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Skyler Wilson’s 42-yard field goal despite swirling winds in the fourth quarter lifted Chattanooga to a 20-18 victory over Furman in clash of Southern Conference leaders.

The winning field goal was the longest for Chattanooga since Victor Ulmo kicked a 42-yarder in 2018. The No. 11 Mocs forced turnovers on Furman’s last two drives, holding the 13th-ranked Paladins scoreless over the final 7:38 to preserve the win.

Furman (3-2, 3-2) was driving after Wilson’s field goal but quarterback Hamp Sisson was picked off by Jerrell Lawson at the 23. The Paladins had another crack at winning the game after forcing a Chattanooga punt, but Sisson was sacked and fumbled.

Furman heads into its bye week before returning to action on the road against Mercer on April 3.