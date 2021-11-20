Without Howell, North Carolina runs over Wofford, 34-14

North Carolina running back British Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Wofford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Playing without quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina ran for 305 yards to beat Wofford 34-14, becoming bowl eligible in the process.

Howell, who was a game-time decision, missed the first game of his career due to an upper-body injury suffered against No. 20 Pittsburgh last week. Jacolby Criswell started for the Tar Heels and threw for 125 yards, adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Freshman Drake Maye took over after halftime and finished with 89 yards.

Ryan Ingram and Kyle Pinninx scored the lone touchdowns for the Terriers.

With the loss, Wofford falls to 1-10 for the first time since 1987.