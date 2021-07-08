Wofford adds QB coach, co-offensive coordinator

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced that Tyler Carlton will be joining the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. He will share offensive coordinator duties with running backs coach Dane Romero.

Carlton spent five seasons on the coaching staff at Western Carolina and during the 2019 season was co-offensive coordinator. Prior to working with the Catamounts, he spent four seasons working at Clemson under offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Carlton was a American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 honoree in 2017.

As co-offensive coordinator in 2019, quarterback Tyrie Adams capped his career leading the team in four offensive categories including career total offense. Daquan Patton had 433 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the receivers.

In 2018, three different wide receivers amassed 550+ receiving yards. Nate Mullen led the way with 55 receptions. Carlton mentored WCU’s all-time career receptions leader, Terryon Robinson (2013-17). He finished his playing career with 230 catches while also ranking fifth with both 2,839 career receiving yards and 19 career touchdowns. A two-time All-Southern Conference selection, Robinson also posted the fourth-best single-season with 71 catches in 2016. Another former standout Spearman Robinson also benefited from Carlton’s guidance, finishing with eight career 100-yard receiving games and 17 touchdowns, a mark that ranks eighth in the program record books, with Steffon Hill also collecting all-conference honors in 2017.

Serving as an offensive analyst at Clemson, Carlton’s duties included assisting the offensive staff on a day-to-day basis while also aiding in video breakdown of opponents. Carlton also served as a video graduate assistant at Clemson, helping the Tigers four top-25 final rankings and an ACC Championship in 2011. He was also a part of four bowl appearances with the Tigers including Orange Bowls in both 2012 and defeating Ohio State in 2014, as well as wins over LSU in the 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl and over Oklahoma in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Carlton played collegiately at Tulsa as both a wide receiver and punter from 2004-06 where he was a member of the 2005 Conference USA champion-ship squad. He also earned a bowl ring as the Golden Hurricanes won the Liberty Bowl.

A 2009 graduate of Tulsa, earning a degree in exercise science, Carlton got his coaching start at Tulsa as a student assistant in 2008-09, progressing to offensive quality control assistant in 2010 under Morris. While on staff, he was a part of two bowl appearances including a win over Ball State in the 2008 GMAC Bowl and defeating Hawaii in the 2010 Hawaii Bowl.

Carlton and his wife, Lisa, have two sons, Tennyson (Deuce) and Tucker.

The Wofford football team will begin practice for the fall on August 6.