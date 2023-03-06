ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – After trailing by only one point at the half, the Wofford men’s basketball team saw Chattanooga open the second half with an 11-0 run that enabled them to come away with a 74-62 win on Sunday night at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. The Terriers saw their season end in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals for the second straight season.

Wofford (17-16) was led by freshman Jackson Paveletzke with 20 points and senior B.J. Mack with 20 points. Messiah Jones also added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jake Stephens led Chattanooga (18-16) with 25 points and he also added eight rebounds. The Mocs were 9-of-26 from behind the arc, as the Terriers were only 3-of-23 which was a big difference in the outcome.

In the first half Wofford opened up the game with four points from Messiah Jones on the way to an 8-2 lead. Chattanooga responded and tied the game up at 12. With the Terriers leading 14-12, the Mocs would use a 13-0 run and extend the lead to 25-16 before a three by Jackson Paveletzke. After Chattanooga had a 31-21 lead, the Terriers closed out the half on a 13-2 run to take a 34-33 advantage before the Mocs hit a bucket right before the half for a 35-34 game.

Chattanooga opened up the second half on an 11-0 run and never looked back. Wofford was able to cut into the lead on several occasions and get within seven points, but no closer. The Mocs would hold the lead the remainder of the game and win 74-62.

“My teammates always kept my head up and the coaches fed into our confidence of going out and playing hard,” said Messiah Jones. “I want to give a shout-out to the guys who came before me like Fletcher Magee, for teaching me. Wofford’s a special place and they definitely helped me.”

“The coaches have pushed us as we were going through a lot of things individually and as a team collectively,” said B.J. Mack. “It’s been a special year and I’m glad I’ve been a better part of it.”

“It’s been special coming as a freshman, I felt very welcomed,” said Jackson Paveletzke. “I didn’t really know what to expect but these guys next to me and all the coaches showed me the way. I had a lot of fun.”

The game was the final game for seniors Messiah Jones, B.J. Mack and Jonathan Steelman. Steelman checked in at the end of the game and took the Terriers’ final shot.

The Mocs advance to the Southern Conference Final for the second straight season and will face the #1 seed Furman Paladins on Monday night.

