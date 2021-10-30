Wofford falls to Western Carolina at home 41-21

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOFFORD ATHLETICS) – Wofford was defeated 41-21 by Western Carolina University on Saturday at Gibbs Stadium.

The Catamounts scored the first ten points and then turned a pair of Terriers turnovers in the first half into 14 points on the way to a 34-7 lead at the break. After Western Carolina scored first in the second half, Wofford scored twice for the final margin.

Wofford is 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the Southern Conference. Western Carolina is 2-6 overall and 2-3 in league play. The Terriers were led by Irvin Mulligan with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. Raphael Williams led the Catamounts with 16 catches for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We are decimated right now at a lot of positions with a lot of injuries,” said Wofford head coach Josh Conklin. “We had a lot of young guys playing and they fought until the end. That will set the floor for us moving forward. Those last two drive with Kyle Pinnix in the game were great to see and we got off the field on defense in the fourth quarter. Those are things we need to focus on right now. We don’t believe in moral victories, but there is a lot to build on moving forward.”

The Catamounts had the ball first and had three first downs to move across midfield. Quarterback Rogan Wells broke several tackles on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead with 12:41 on the clock. Wofford had two first downs before having to punt. With the ball back, Western Carolina had three first downs before the drive stalled and they kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

Jamari Broussard picked up three rushing first downs for the Terriers to move inside the red zone. A pass to Devin Mathews gave Wofford a first-and-goal to begin the second quarter. Irvin Mulligan scored from one yard out to make it a 10-7 score with 14:31 on the clock. The Catamounts wasted little time on their next drive, with Wells finding Calvin Jones for a 72-yard touchdown reception and a 17-7 lead at the 13:59 mark of the second quarter.

After Wofford went three-and-out and punted, Western Carolina had four first downs before kicking a 23-yard field goal at 7:55 in the second quarter for a 20-7 advantage. The Terriers then had one first down before punting back to the Catamounts. After a three-and-out by Western Carolina, Wofford had one first down before a fumble was recovered by the Catamounts at midfield with five minutes remaining in the half. They had a receiving first down and then converted a fourth-and-one with a run. A nine-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams gave Western Carolina a 27-7 lead with 2:11 left in the half. The Terriers had one first down before Bryce Corriston was intercepted and the Catamounts had the ball at the 48-yard line. After a first down, it appeared that the Terriers recovered a fumble, but the pass was ruled incomplete. A 28-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams pushed the lead to 34-7 with 23 seconds left on the clock. Wofford ran two plays before time expired in the half.

Wofford had the ball to begin the second half and on the first play Irvin Mulligan ran for 47 yards. On fourth-and-three, the run came up short and the Catamounts took over. Western Carolina had four passing first downs and added a three-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Blackmon for a 41-7 lead at 8:28 in the third quarter. Wofford had a first down rush by Bryce Corriston before punting back to the Catamounts, who then went three-and-out. Again, Wofford had one first down before punting. Western Carolina went three-and-out and the punt was blocked by Eli Purcell and recovered at the 17-yard line. A 27-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 12:00 remaining in the game. After another three-and-out by the Catamounts, Kyle Pinnix entered the game at quarterback for the Terriers. David Legette had two rushing first downs and then scored a 22-yard touchdown to make it a 41-14 game with 7:35 on the clock.

After a fourth-straight three-and-out by the Catamounts, Wofford had four first downs and capped the drive with a touchdown reception by Wyatt Bartkowiak with 2:29 left in the game for a 41-21 scored. The Catamounts had another three-and-out, with the Terriers taking over at midfield with eight seconds remaining. Wofford ran one play before the game ended.

Wofford had 334 total yards, with 299 rushing yards. Western Carolina had 459 total yards, with 327 of those passing yards. Western Carolina had a 21 to 20 advantage in first downs. Wofford was 5-of-12 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down. Western Carolina was 5-of-14 on third down and was 1-of-1 on fourth down. Wofford was called for three penalties to four for Western Carolina. The Terriers had a 33:37 to 26:23 time of possession advantage.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Post-Game Notes

The Terriers lead the series against Western Carolina by 28-15. The victory by the Catamounts ended a streak of four straight wins by the Terriers. The 41 points scored by Western Carolina were the most since scoring 44 in 2007.

The fourth quarter touchdown catch by Wyatt Bartkowiak was the first of his career and it also was the first career touchdown pass by Kyle Pinnix. David Legette scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter as well.

Irvin Mulligan had his fifth 100+ rushing game of the season with 101 rushing yards.

Jaheem Hazel led the team with five tackles.

Game captains were Bryce Corriston and Irvin Mulligan.

Attendance at Gibbs Stadium was 3,230.

The Terriers remain at home next Saturday against Chattanooga at 1:30 p.m. Single game tickets are available at www.woffordterriers.com/tickets.