Wofford football adds 11 on signing day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – The Wofford College football program announced the signings of eleven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent or letters of commitment during the regular signing period that began on Wednesday. These join the eight student-athletes that signed in December to give the Terriers 19 total newcomers.

The Terriers will welcome five players on defense, five on offense and one specialist. The student-athletes are from five different states and Canada, including four from South Carolina and two from Florida.

“We feel really good about the additions to our signing class,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “We focused on the skill positions with this group and welcome three wide receivers on the offensive side. That was a focus for us in terms of getting the ball to the perimeter a little bit more. The additions in the secondary are from the local area and are going to add a lot to the back end of the defense. Cade Rice is also going to be a great fit for us as a transfer quarterback and that will be a real competitive group this spring and fall.”

On defense, the newcomers include defensive lineman Max Dulansky (Winter Garden, Fla.), linebacker Nick Morgan (Easley, S.C.) and defensive backs R.J. Brunson (St. Matthews, S.C.), Tommy Miller (Matthews, N.C.) and Javis Mynatt (Knoxville, Tenn.).

Joining the team on offense are wide receivers Dylan Djete (Levis, Quebec), Ricky Shaw (Jacksonville, Fla.), Cameron Smith (Dayton, Ohio) and Carlton Terry (Conway, S.C.), along with transfer quarterback Cade Rice (Springfield, Ohio). Long snapper Blake Shirley (Greer, S.C.) joins the special teams unit.

Wofford College will begin the spring semester on Monday, February 7, with five of the signees enrolled. Spring practice is slated to begin in March.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

2022 Wofford Football Newcomers

Bold = Signed in February

^ = Enrolled in January or February

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School

R.J. Brunson DB 6-1 190 St. Matthews, S.C. / Calhoun County

Jordan Davis WR 6-2 225 Arlington, Texas / Timberline / Trinity Valley CC ^

Bryson Dickerson TE 6-4 230 Bowman, Ga. / Elbert County

Dylan Djete WR 5-11 175 Levis, Quebec / Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Max Dulansky DL 6-2 260 Winter Garden, Fla. / West Orange

Clayton Hixon OL 6-3 295 Jackson, Ga. / Jackson

Jalen Marshall LB 6-2 205 Hiram, Ga. / South Paulding / Air Force Prep ^

Lathan McComis OL 6-4 280 West Chester, Ohio / Lakota West

Tommy Miller S 6-0 180 Matthews, N.C. / Metrolina Christian Academy

Nick Morgan LB 6-2 205 Easley, S.C. / Wren ^

Javis Mynatt DB 6-0 185 Knoxville, Tenn. / Knoxville Catholic

Kyle Parsons RB 6-0 190 Weddington, N.C. / Weddington

David Powers LB 6-0 220 El Paso, Texas / Franklin / Cisco Junior College ^

Cade Rice QB 6-3 210 Springfield, Ohio / Northmont / South Dakota St. ^

Ricky Shaw WR 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla. / Riverside

Blake Shirley LS 6-0 190 Greer, S.C. / Eastside

Cameron Smith WR 6-4 215 Dayton, Ohio / Centerville

Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp DL 6-3 201 Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Saint James

Carlton Terry II WR 6-0 165 Conway, S.C. / Conway

2022 February Newcomers

R.J. Brunson (6-1, 190, St. Matthews, S.C.) was a four-sport athlete at Calhoun County High School. As a senior he played quarterback and safety, recording 3,213 all-purpose yards with 41 total touchdowns and 70 tackles on the season to earn All-State honors. During his junior season had 65 total tackles, six interceptions and 17 total touchdowns. He added 1,500 all-purpose yards as a sophomore with 30 total touchdowns. He also played basketball, baseball and ran track, scoring over 2,000 points in basketball as he was named Times and Democrat Player of the Year.

Max Dulansky (6-2, 260, Winter Garden, Florida) started the last two seasons on the defensive line at West Orange High School. As a senior the team was 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. He recorded 62 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. During his junior season, had 33 tackles and two sacks with one forced fumble. He also played tight end and was the long snapper.

Dylan Djete (5-11, 175, Levis, Quebec) played at Clearwater Academy International, primarily at wide receiver along with quarterback and defensive back. During his senior season he had 37 catches for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns in ten games as the team won the state championship. As a junior he had 31 catches for 780 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 53 catches for 910 yards as a sophomore. He has been a member of Team Canada and had four interceptions in three games as a defensive back.

Tommy Miller (6-0, 180, Matthews, N.C.) lettered for four seasons at Metrolina Christian Academy. As a senior he had 62 tackles and three interceptions at safety, along with 39 catches for 812 yards and seven touchdowns at wide receiver. He earned All-Conference honors at both defensive back and wide receiver, while being named All-State at defense back and honorable mention All-State at wide receiver. He missed his junior season due to injury. During his sophomore season he had 90 tackles and three interceptions to earn All-Conference and All-State recognition. He also lettered for four seasons in baseball, earning All-Conference honors as a freshman and junior.

Nick Morgan (6-2, 205, Easley, S.C.) was a four-year starter on defense at Wren High School. He earned All-State and All-Region honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. During his senior season he had 143 tackle, 16.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. The team won the AAAA state tile his sophomore season and were upper state champions his junior season. He was also a three-year starter in centerfield for the baseball team, earning first team All-Region honors in 2021. His older brother, Harrison, also plays football at Wofford.

Javis Mynatt (6-0, 185, Knoxville, Tenn.) played defensive back and wide receiver at Knoxville Catholic. He earned All-State and All-Region honors in both his junior and senior seasons. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Cade Rice (6-3, 210, Springfield, Ohio) spent the fall of 2021 at South Dakota State University, but did not see game action. Accumulated more than 10,000 yards of total offense in high school, first at Greenon and later at Northmont. He earned All-Ohio honors three times as he amassed 7,410 passing yards with 90 touchdowns, along with 2,735 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He was named conference player of the year in 2019 at Greenon before playing his senior season at Northmont.

Rickie Shaw (6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.) played wide receiver and defensive back for three seasons at Riverside High School. As a senior he had 24 catches for 286 yards and five touchdowns. During his junior season he had 44 catches for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned first team All-Conference honors and third team All-State recognition. He also played guard on the basketball team for three seasons.

Blake Shirley (6-0, 190, Greer, S.C.) was a three-year letterman as a linebacker and long snapper at Eastside High School. He earned All-State and All-Region honors twice, while being ranked as the #30 long snapper in the nation. During his senior year he led the state in tackles with 144, including 24 tackles for loss, both of which were school records. As a junior he had 92 tackles and four sacks. He was also a three-year letterman in baseball as an outfielder, winning the state championship his freshman season.

Cameron Smith (6-4, 215, Dayton, Ohio) played wide receiver for four seasons at Centerville High School where he holds school records for career receptions, most receiving yards and most receiving touchdowns. As a senior he caught 53 passes for 814 yards and ten touchdowns. He added 39 catches for 719 yards and eleven touchdowns his junior season, along with 50 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. He also played basketball for three seasons.

Carlton Terry (6-0, 165, Conway, S.C.) started at quarterback at Conway High School as a sophomore and junior before switching to wide receiver as a senior. During his senior season he had 35 catches for 930 yard and eight touchdowns, including setting a school record with 286 receiving yards in a single game. He was named All-Region three times and earned All-State honors. He played in the North-South All-Star game and was named offensive MVP. He also plays basketball, earning All-Region honors three times. His father, Carlton Terry, played football at Western Carolina and is the head football coach at Conway High School.