Wofford Football adds 8 on signing day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford Athletics) – The Wofford College football program announced the signings of eight student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period that began on Wednesday.

The Terriers will welcome five players on offense and three players on defense. The student-athletes are from five different states, including three from Georgia and two from Texas.

“We feel really good about these eight players joining our program today,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “We have tried to get half of our class done here in December and then we will add at least eight more by February. We feel this is a good start and I am excited where we are at. The first thing we did in the process was to identify some needs that we had and wanted to get guys in as transfers. We found a wide receiver and two linebackers that will be here in the spring that fill needs. We will look to maybe take two more transfers, one of those a quarterback if we find the right guy. It really comes down to need.

“This really doesn’t happen without Rob Greene (defensive recruiting coordinator) and Dane Romero (offensive recruiting coordinator) doing a tremendous job of going out and building relationships. We played last spring, which is usually when we go out and evaluate guys so that has been different this year. These guys stay on the recruiting trail year-round.”

On defense, the newcomers include defensive lineman Bra’Lyan Sapp-Smith (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and linebackers David Powers (El Paso, Texas) and Jalen Marshall (Hiram, Ga.).

Joining the team on offense are linemen Lathan McComis (West Chester, Ohio) and Clayton Hixon (Jackson, Ga.), along with wide receiver Jordan Davis (Arlington, Texas), tight end Bryson Dickerson (Bowman, Georgia) and running back Kyle Parsons (Weddington, N.C.).

The regular signing period will begin on February 3, 2021. The Terriers will return to campus in January for strength and conditioning work, with spring practice slated to begin in March.

The eligibility of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to Wofford College and compliance with all NCAA rules, including registration with the NCAA Eligibility Center.

2022 Wofford Football Newcomers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School

Jordan Davis WR 6-2 225 Arlington, Texas / Timberline / Trinity Valley CC

Bryson Dickerson TE 6-4 230 Bowman, Ga. / Elbert County

Clayton Hixon OL 6-3 295 Jackson, Ga. / Jackson

Jalen Marshall LB 6-2 205 Hiram, Ga. / South Paulding / Air Force Prep

Lathan McComis OL 6-4 280 West Chester, Ohio / Lakota West

Kyle Parsons RB 6-0 190 Weddington, N.C. / Weddington

David Powers LB 6-0 220 El Paso, Texas / Franklin / Cisco Junior College

Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp DL 6-3 201 Myrtle Beach, S.C. / Saint James

Jordan Davis (6-2, 225, Arlington, Texas) spent the fall of 2021 at Trinity Valley Community College. As a quarterback, he was 86-of-136 for 1001 yards and six touchdowns. He also had five rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. At Timberview High School, he was the starting quarterback his senior season with 1,425 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, along with six rushing touchdowns to earn first team All-District honors. During his junior season he was named second team All-District as a tight end. He also played basketball, lacrosse and was a sprinter on the track team. He originally signed with Texas Southern in 2019 and played in two games. His brother, Markez, played football at Air Force.

Bryson Dickerson (6-4, 230, Bowman, Ga.) saw action in ten games his senior season at Elbert County High School. He had 23 catches for 231 yards, along with 28 tackles on defense to earn first team All-Region honors. Also plays basketball.

Clayton Hixon (6-3,295, Jackson, Ga.) played on the offensive line for four seasons at Jackson High School. As a senior he did not allow a sack all season to earn All-Region first team honors and All-State accolades. He serves as the student body president. His uncle, Brad Baxter, played nine seasons in the NFL, primarily with the New York Jets.

Jalen Marshall (6-2, 205, Hiram, Ga.) spent the fall of 2021 at Air Force Prep. He was a three-year starter in the secondary at South Paulding High School. As a senior, had 93 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks in eight games. He was named first team All-Region and the county’s defensive player of the year. During his junior season he had 95 tackles with seven tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 games played. Also played basketball, earning first team All-County and All-Region honors as a junior and senior.

Lathan McComis (6-4, 280, West Chester, Ohio) was a three-year letterman on the offensive line at Lakota West High School. He was a two-time first team All-Conference honoree and named All-City in 2021. The team won a pair of conference championships. He also played basketball.

Kyle Parsons (6-0, 190, Weddington, N.C.) was a four-year letterman at Weddington High School. Following the 2021 season in which he had 243 carries for 1,790 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns along with 24 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown, he was named All-Conference and the conference Offensive Player of the Year. He added All-County and County Most Valuable Player honors as he led the county with 22 touchdowns. He was also named County Most Valuable Player as a sophomore. The team won the state championship his freshman and sophomore seasons. His father, Kevin, played football at Nebraska, while his brother, Colin, played football at The Citadel and his sister, Anna Kate, played volleyball at Furman.

David Powers (6-0, 220, El Paso, Texas) played nine games at Cisco College this fall, leading the team with 94 total tackles along with an interception and fumble recovery. In 2020 he had 85 tackles in seven games for Cisco to lead the team, along with three sacks and an interception. At Franklin High School, had over 400 tackles in his three varsity seasons. As a senior he had 116 tackles and four sacks to earn All-State, All-City and All-District honors. Also wrestled in high school with over 100 career wins. He finished second in the state as a junior and senior. His brother, Steven, signed with Army West Point today.

Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp (6-3, 201, Myrtle Beach, S.C.) was a four-year starter at defensive end at Saint James High School. As a senior he had 38 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked field goal. He had 51 tackles in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was named All-Region twice and played in the 2021 Carolina Bowl. His father, Ricky Sapp, played football at Clemson and for five seasons in the NFL.