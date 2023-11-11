CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Parsons ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and that would prove to be enough for an 11-3 Wofford victory over The Citadel, in a matchup of two winless teams on Saturday.

The Terriers (1-9, 1-6 Southern) gave coach Shawn Watson his first victory this season after going 3-3 as interim coach last year.

Bridger Jones kicked a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for Wofford.

The only points for the Bulldogs (1-9, 0-7) came on Colby Kintner’s 25-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Ryan Ingram ran for 136 yards on 25 carries for the Terriers.

Hi’keem Elmore had 100 yards rushing on 26 carries for the Bulldogs.

The Citadel had four turnovers, three on fumbles.