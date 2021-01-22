Wofford holds first winter practice ahead of spring season

SPARTANBURG, SC (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College football team returned to the field Friday afternoon to prepare for the 2020-21 spring season. The Terriers are scheduled to open the slate of eight conference games on February 20 against Mercer.

The team worked out in helmets on the lower practice fields for approximately two hours on a warm and sunny afternoon. The practice focused primarily on the fundamentals, with no live tackling. Team schemes were implemented on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, with extensive red zone work.

“It is exciting to be back out here,” said quarterback Jimmy Weirick. “All fall we went through practice without having anything set in stone. The guys are excited to be out here with a schedule to look forward to and prepare for. We are really going to be working on our team chemistry so we can be hitting on all cylinders for that first game week. I think we are going to be a balanced offense and be able to take advantage of situations.”

Wofford, the back-to-back-to-back Southern Conference Champions, return a total of ten starters from 2019. There are two starters back on offense, along with six on defense and two specialists. In 2019, the Terriers were 8-4 overall and 7-1 in the league. They advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

“It is good for us to be back out here,” said linebacker T.J. Neal. “I think our goal is to get three percent better every day so that when game day gets here, we will be ready. We all had high hopes that we were going to play in the fall, but now that we are here for the next stage ready for games.”

The Terriers will practice four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday – for the next three weeks leading into game week. All practices are closed to the public, as campus is currently closed to all visitors.