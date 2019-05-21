College Sports

Conference Baseball Tournies Begin

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

The college baseball postseason begins Tuesday for area teams when Clemson faces Boston College at 11am in Durham, NC.  The ACC continues using a pool play format.

The Tigers take a 33-23 mark into postseason play and took two-of three in Chestnut Hill, MA earlier this season.

USC, likely needing to win the SEC Tournament to make the NCAA Tourney, faces LSU Tuesday night in the single elimination round.

Other area teams will be in action as the week continues, including USC Upstate's Big South opener against Charleston Southern in Fayetteville, NC Tuesday evening.

Friday, North Greenville opens its best-of-three NCAA Division II Tournament Super Regional against visiting Catawba College.

