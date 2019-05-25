College Sports

North Greenville Falls In Super Regional Opener

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 11:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 11:54 PM EDT

Catawba scored twice in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win over North Greenville Friday night in the opening game of their best-of-three NCAA Division II Super Regional Series.

Game two is Saturday at 4pm.  A third game, if necessary, will be played at approximately 8pm.

North Greenville fell to 45-10 with the loss.

The Crusaders took a first inning lead on John Michael Faile's solo homer to centerfield and scored twice in the seventh on an infield ground-out and a pitch that went to the back stop to briefly re-take a one-run lead.

 

 

