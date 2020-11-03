Color Your Weather: Tay Tay

Here is the latest Color Your Weather art from Tay Tay.
You can color one too and you may see it on Carolina Morning.
SHOW US YOUR ART!
Each Tuesday and Thursday during 7News Carolina Morning, WSPA will announce a winner from the Color Your Weather contest sponsored by Guy Roofing! You may see your drawing during the weather.
You can color on our website and download the finished drawing or download the coloring sheet and color it with your own markers or crayons.
COLOR ONLINE
DOWNLOAD SHEET
Don’t forget to tell us the artist’s first name, your city and age so we can give you credit.