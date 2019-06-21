100 Spartanburg moms-to-be will get free baby supplies

Community

by: TaTiana Cash

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, June 22nd 100 pregnant women will be take home a complimentary diaper bag filled with brand new baby items: diapers, clothes, bottles, and more. 

The community baby shower, is free and open to the public at Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church St. Spartanburg, SC 29306, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Spartanburg, and moms in surrounding areas, are all eligible to free baby items at the shower on a first come first serve basis.

The free baby shower hosts, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina teamed up with Southside Baptist Church. The pair said the shower is for the longevity of both mom and baby.

On top of free baby things, the event will have educational bingo, refreshments, and information on mom and baby topics on prenatal and postnatal health care.

Molina Healthcare said this event’s main focus is to create awareness about prenatal and postnatal care in a supportive fashion; this shower’s efforts are intended to improve birth outcomes while reducing infant mortality rates.

