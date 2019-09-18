2nd annual Over the Edge Upstate fundraiser kicks off

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday, September 18th marked the kick off date for Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties’ Over the Edge Upstate fundraiser.

For the next 30 days the nonprofit is looking to raise funds to continue helping diagnosed cancer patients and their families.

On Friday, October 18th nearly 90 daredevils will rappel 100 feet down the AC Hotel of Spartanburg. Each of these brave souls will have raised at least $1,000 for the Cancer Association.

Cindy Hancharick, a cancer warrior, has been working with the association for a few years. Her husband, Jack, is terrified of heights, but still plans to rappel off the AC Hotel’s 10th floor balcony.

Hancharick said that her husband told her “If you can fight cancer. I can do this.” The couple plan to rappel off the balcony together on October 18th

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties Executive Director, Glaydeane Lee, scaled down AC Hotel in 2018 for the nonprofit’s inaugural event.

Lee anticipated this event to be an annual fundraiser, having raised over $200,000 for the association in 2018.

United Community Bank is a major sponsor for the 2019’s Over the Edge Upstate event.

Kimberly Mode, United Community Bank Market President, said the bank joined the nonprofit because it’s helping the community.

“Community is in our name. We are proud to help raise the money that’s going to help those who truly need it,” Mode said.

The 2019 goal is to at least have $150,000 raised for the non-profit.

As of the official kick off date, September 18th, the association has raised $91,000 for the organization.

Lee says .91 cents of every dollar goes towards the patients of the organization.

Cancer Survivor, Mark Mullen, raised $13,168 for the event in 2018. He was the year’s top earner and said he plans to hopefully do it again!

Mullen said he’s proud to rappel again in 2019 because of all that the nonprofit does for cancer patients and their families.

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties gives free services to diagnosed cancer patients in both Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

This support ranges from nutritional supplements, wigs, counseling, bras and breast prostheses, medical equipment supplies, and gifts-in-kind, to name a few.

For information on how to sign up to rappel down the AC Hotel or if you’d just like to donate, click here.