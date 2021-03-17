50 Highest-paying jobs in Spartanburg

STACKER — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Spartanburg, SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Spartanburg, the annual mean wage is $44,920 or 16.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $247,300. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#50. Logisticians

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $72,140

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#49. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $72,290

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#48. Information security analysts

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $74,060

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#47. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $74,430

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,720

– Employment: 220,750

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)

— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)

Matt Robertson // Flickr

#46. Health education specialists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,410

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,500

– Employment: 58,590

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($90,920)

— New Haven, CT ($89,350)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,990)

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#45. Computer programmers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,490

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Personal financial advisors

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,580

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#43. Accountants and auditors

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,520

– Employment: 1,280,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)

— Salinas, CA ($97,640)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#42. Operations research analysts

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $79,030

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,600

– Employment: 99,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)

— Salinas, CA ($121,050)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Database administrators and architects

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $81,520

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

Canva

#40. Civil engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $81,560

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

Canva

#39. Environmental engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,220

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#38. Electronics engineers, except computer

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $82,930

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $83,500

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#36. Chemical engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $83,680

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

Canva

#35. Computer systems analysts

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $84,680

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

IBM Research // Flickr

#34. Computer network architects

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $85,310

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Canva

#33. Electrical engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

Canva

#32. Mechanical engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,120

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#31. Physical therapists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $88,340

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

Canva

#30. Materials engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,890

– Employment: 26,820

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)

— Boulder, CO ($127,260)

— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)

USACE NY // Flickr

#29. Construction managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,240

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Industrial engineers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $91,430

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

Canva

#27. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $92,000

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

aslysun // Shutterstock

#26. Chemists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $92,260

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 83,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($127,750)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Purchasing managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $93,820

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#24. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $94,520

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Medical and health services managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $94,960

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $96,440

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#21. Management analysts

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $99,920

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Nurse practitioners

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $103,170

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Human resources managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $103,650

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

Pixabay

#17. General and operations managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,350

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Computer and information systems managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $106,160

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#15. Marketing managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,730

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Physician assistants

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $109,160

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#13. Industrial production managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,100

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Labor relations specialists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $111,160

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,870

– Employment: 75,580

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,160)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($106,620)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,380)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lawyers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $115,360

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Canva

#10. Sales managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#9. Pharmacists

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $123,290

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Canva

#8. Financial managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $123,530

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#7. Veterinarians

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $124,400

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

Pixabay

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $124,520

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#5. Training and development managers

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $125,780

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Education administrators, postsecondary

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $143,030

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

Canva

#3. Dentists, general

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $171,690

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $200,920

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#1. Family medicine physicians

Spartanburg, SC

– Annual mean salary: $247,300

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)