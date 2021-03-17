50 Highest-paying jobs in Spartanburg

STACKER — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Spartanburg, SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Spartanburg, the annual mean wage is $44,920 or 16.0% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $247,300. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#50. Logisticians
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $72,140
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– Employment: 182,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#49. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $72,290
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#48. Information security analysts
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $74,060
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#47. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $74,430
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,720
– Employment: 220,750
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($110,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($107,190)
— San Juan-Carolina-Caguas, PR ($103,530)
Matt Robertson // Flickr
#46. Health education specialists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $75,410
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,500
– Employment: 58,590
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($90,920)
— New Haven, CT ($89,350)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,990)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#45. Computer programmers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $76,490
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,610
– Employment: 199,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Personal financial advisors
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,580
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#43. Accountants and auditors
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,520
– Employment: 1,280,700
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,090)
— Salinas, CA ($97,640)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($95,570)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#42. Operations research analysts
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $79,030
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,600
– Employment: 99,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
— Salinas, CA ($121,050)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#41. Database administrators and architects
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $81,520
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
Canva
#40. Civil engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $81,560
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
Canva
#39. Environmental engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,220
– Employment: 53,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#38. Electronics engineers, except computer
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $82,930
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
Wikimedia Commons
#37. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $83,500
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,450
– Employment: 113,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#36. Chemical engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $83,680
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
Canva
#35. Computer systems analysts
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $84,680
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
IBM Research // Flickr
#34. Computer network architects
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $85,310
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
Canva
#33. Electrical engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $87,450
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
Canva
#32. Mechanical engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $88,120
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#31. Physical therapists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $88,340
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
Canva
#30. Materials engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,890
– Employment: 26,820
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,690)
— Boulder, CO ($127,260)
— Albuquerque, NM ($126,970)
USACE NY // Flickr
#29. Construction managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,240
– #225 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Industrial engineers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $91,430
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
Canva
#27. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $92,000
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
aslysun // Shutterstock
#26. Chemists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $92,260
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 83,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Peoria, IL ($127,750)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#25. Purchasing managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $93,820
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#24. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $94,520
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Medical and health services managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $94,960
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $96,440
– #140 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#21. Management analysts
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 709,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($132,090)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $99,920
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Nurse practitioners
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $103,170
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#18. Human resources managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $103,650
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Pixabay
#17. General and operations managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $105,350
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Computer and information systems managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $106,160
– #289 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#15. Marketing managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,730
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Physician assistants
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $109,160
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#13. Industrial production managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $110,100
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Labor relations specialists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $111,160
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,870
– Employment: 75,580
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spartanburg, SC ($111,160)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($106,620)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,380)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Lawyers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $115,360
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
Canva
#10. Sales managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#9. Pharmacists
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $123,290
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
Canva
#8. Financial managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $123,530
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#7. Veterinarians
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $124,400
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
Pixabay
#6. Architectural and engineering managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $124,520
– #218 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#5. Training and development managers
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $125,780
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#4. Education administrators, postsecondary
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $143,030
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Canva
#3. Dentists, general
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $171,690
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#2. Chief executives
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $200,920
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva
#1. Family medicine physicians
Spartanburg, SC
– Annual mean salary: $247,300
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)