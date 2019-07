ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, 800 Frigidaire Air Conditioners were delivered across the Upstate thanks to a local partnership.

The nonprofit, Anderson Interfaith Ministries, or AIM, teamed up with Electrolux to donate more than $230,000 worth of AC window units.

More than 20 agencies in Anderson, Oconee , Pickens, and Abbeville, along with 100 residents in need, all received air conditioners for free.