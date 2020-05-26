Upstate family grateful for long history of military service

STARR, SC (WSPA)–Memorial Day was special to many Americans, including members of an Anderson County family who has a long history of service.

The Manning family reflected on their time serving in the military on Monday.

“There were five boy…five men and we all served,” said Cleland Manning, Army Veteran.



Every sibling was drafted into the Army, except for their older sister.



“I was drafted in 53′ I believe it was. I took basic training in Fort Gordon, Georgia and left there and went to El Paso to Fort Bliss,” said Timothy Manning, Army Veteran.

The men were all drafted at different times. Some only served in the United States, while others served in places like Korea.



“I enjoyed my enlistment at Fort Gordon. It was an experience. I think back on it every so often,” Cleland said.

Two of the five men have died, and all of them took after their father who served in France during World War I. They’ve even passed the torch to one of their children who enlisted in the Army in 1987.



“Each one of us had a good experience in the service and I think we all grew a little bit more mature,” said Timothy Manning Jr., Army Veteran.

They may have lost some of their loved ones, but it’s their military service that has always made them close and grateful to those who serve now and in the past.



“We have a big portray of daddy in the middle, and we look at it often and reminisce about the direction of our lives have taken,” said Cleland.

The family said their father and their two siblings are all buried together at a cemetery in the area.