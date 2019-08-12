Anderson Elementary School holds poverty simulation to relate to students

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One Upstate elementary school is getting ready to head back to school by learning how to better relate to their students.

It all started with a poverty simulation called “Our Eyes Were Opened” followed by a trip into the community to welcome back the students.

The teachers at Calhoun Academy of the Arts boarded buses and traveled into the community to welcome back their students. This event came after a two hour simulation where they were presented with real life situations and had to learn to overcome the challenges of living in poverty.

The teachers tell 7News they found themselves spending too much time trying to figure out how they would pay the bills and not enough time parenting in the simulation.

Overall it allows them to better relate to their students’ situations.

“We know the types of students we serve because of our community so it’s important to get a good understanding of where they are coming from and what they are going home to at the end of the day, what might distract them and how we can help them as teachers,” said Austin Cartee who is a first year teacher.

This isn’t the only simulation the founder of the program will put on this week, there will be four more presentations of “Our Eyes Were Opened” for schools and businesses in the Upstate this week.

