AnMed Health using 3D mammograms to target breast cancer in patients

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health is using 3D mammograms, in addition to the traditional mammograms, to find breast cancer in patients.

The hospital currently has two machines that can perform both 3D and 2D screenings.

In the fall of 2017 is when hospital got the the first 3D unit, and the second machine arrived in March of 2019.

Radiologist Dr. Monica Grier, has worked for AnMead Health since 1999 and said she’s noticed a difference from traditional to 3D images.

Dr. Monica Grier explains 3D Mammograms

“With conventional mammography, we’ll have super imposed tissue, particularly in those patients that have dense breast patterns. We’ll have to call them back for additional images. With our ability to look at the thin images with the 3D technology, that percentage rate is drastically reduced,” Dr. Grier said.

Current breast cancer warrior Pat Harrison dealt with that recall issue.

Back in 2017, Harrison found a lump in her left breast and went to get a traditional mammogram. Her tests came back negative.

She then went and got another mammogram, using 3D machine. Harrison was diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer.

Pat Harrison

“I just want to spread the word of how important it is for mammograms, for 3D mammograms, self exams. It is extremely important,” Harrison said.

Harrison noted alarming statistics finding women of color, most common cause of death among Hispanic women, are dying more from breast cancer.

“I’m here to help others as well as my self along the way,” Harrison said.

“We find an increased detection rate across the board with 3D mammography in all breast types,” Dr. Grier said.

Patients with dense or complex breast tissue patterns, a history of breast cancer, or a family history with breast cancer, should think about 3D mammograms due to the types of images it takes, Dr. Grier noted.

Images from a 3D mammogram are similar to a topography map, in the sense that both show individual layers. These layers can give doctors more clarity agreed Dr. Grier.

She noted the detection rate can be a much as 30 to 40% better in 3D versus the traditional mammograms.

The Centers for Disease and Control has not said one specific type of mammogram is better than another.

Kim Mcleod explaining mammogram machine

However, Radiation Technician of 23 years, Kim Mcleod said if it’s covered under insurance, the 3D is worth getting done. Not to mention the process is the same as getting a traditional mammogram.

“Whether it’s 2D or 3D. It is still four pictures, two of each breast. One from the top and then a side picture,” Mcleod said,” It is not nearly as terrifying or doesn’t hurt nearly as bad as what people have told them in the past. I always tell [first time patients] don’t listen to people.”

For Harrison, she’s currently battling metastatic triple negative breast cancer, she had no cancer in her family. Harrison found out nine months into remission, through a CT scan, that cancer was on her lung.

There is currently no cure for metastatic triple negative breast cancer, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost hope.

“Now I know there are patients out there that I have met that were given, two years to live. One is still here eight years later. There’s another one, 19 years later,” Harrison said.

No matter the mammogram, the point is, get one.