Bicycle thefts on the rise in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Since July 1st, 17 high end bicycles have been stolen in Greenville, and Greenville Police have a way to catch the criminals, bicycle registration program.

One of the bicycles brands that have been commonly taken, Trek Bikes. Thefts have typically happened to cyclist who own $1,000 to $3,000 bikes.

Greenville Police Department’s Community Outreach Officer, Diane Munoz, said bike theft is a year round issue, but there’s an uptick during the summer months when more bikes are out.

Officer Munoz added cyclist can register their bikes with the department for free and the process is simple.

“All you have to do is contact Officer Lopez. Bring your bike. We’ll take a picture of your serial number. We’ll actually give you a sticker to put on your bike. That way if it is found, we can just give you a call and return it to a rightful owner,” Munoz said.

The most common area where bikes have been stolen is in downtown. The department recommends locking up your bike in a open area and bringing it inside when you’re at home.

The registration is easy additional protection, Munoz said. The registration program has been in operation for three years and has seen positive results.

“It is a helpful thing. We’ve actually been able to return bikes to their owner by simply just looking at this spreadsheet, matching the serial numbers and calling the owner,” Munoz said.

The department added if your goes missing, even if it’s not registered, call the police and let them know about it. It’s an issue of safety when potentially retrieving a stolen bike.

For more information about bike registration, click here.