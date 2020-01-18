Boiling Springs family picking up the pieces after fire rips through home, community lending helping hand

A Boiling Springs family is picking themselves back up after an electrical fire destroyed almost everything.

At the Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs donations are trickling in for a family of six that no longer have a home.

The Gowans have been living at their home for a couple years now. They have a lot of memories in this house including a devastating one they will never forget.

“Me and my wife and my four-year old lost everything that we have, pretty much we know that because it all got burned,” said Boiling Springs man Christopher Gowan.

A fire ravaged through their home one Saturday morning. Christopher Gowan and one of his daughters told us they woke up to screaming.

“I got up and turned around and sparks were shooting up our wall and then the sparks went down and then a flame popped up,” said Gowan.

Gowan said he tried putting the fire out with an extinguisher but the flames quickly got out of control.

“Within 10 minutes, it destroyed everything,” said Gowan.

Before the family knew it, the place they called home was no more.

Now, they’re left picking up the pieces and looking ahead to what’s next. Their clothes either burned up in the flames or are damaged from all the smoke. Their furniture, melted from the blaze.

“The smoke damage, the water damage, they smell really bad,” said Christopher’s daughter, Kayla Gowan.

While all of that is replaceable, Gowan told us the fire also swallowed up some very valuable things that can’t be bought.

“I had a lot of personable items from family that have passed so I lost that stuff,” Gowan said.

The family told us they do not have renters insurance and it’s unlikely they’ll be returning to this house. In the meantime, they said the Red Cross has been helping them out along with family members who they have been staying with.

The community has been stepping in too. The family told 7 News people have been donating clothes and furniture to the Upstate Family Resource Center. They are still looking for donations if you’re interested in helping.

No one was hurt in the fire.