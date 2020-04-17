1  of  17
Businesses and churches giving Seneca families hope and new future

SENECA, SC (WSPA)–There’s still a lot of work to be done in Seneca after Monday’s storm. However, there are many people helping their neighbors piece their lives back together.  

“It had a lot of quaint charm, big oak trees…it was just beautiful. It was somewhere you wanted to stay,” said Sandy Hunter, storm victim.

A place they’ve called home for the last year, is also the location of what they’ve call a nightmare.

“I woke up to the sound of trains. It sounded like windows rattling, and trees falling. It hit and came as quick as it left,” Hunter said.

As a result from the EF-3 tornado, Hunter’s husband and their six daughters are now living in a hotel.

“We’ve lost two vehicles that are trucks, and one car. It’s done some severe damage to the roof…the foundation is somewhat damaged,” Hunter said.

In the middle of the chaos, she says everyday, businesses like Greenville Restoration Services have worked to restore their home.

“We responded quickly to try and help get cleaned up…Get everybody back to normal as quickly as we possibly can,” said Nicholas Jarrett, Greenville Restoration Services.

Hunter said churches have also helped with food and other necessities.

“Well we love our community and this is just a good deed for Christians folks to see,” said Shane Clardy, Oconee Christian Academy.

From a bird’s eye-view, you may see devastation, but you’ll also see neighbors helping neighbors.

“Everybody just in it together and it really feels good,” Clardy said.

That’s why soon, Hunter said she’ll likely be able to call her damaged house a home again.

“They were here that day. They were here to save me. just praise that we’re here and thankful for everybody that has come out and helped us,” Hunter said.

Representatives with Samaritan’s Purse said they’re also expecting a big volunteer turnout this weekend. They will be going to neighborhoods to help many more families in need.

