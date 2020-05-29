Adopt-A-Thon: Adopt, donate, volunteer events

7 News, Along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture are coming together for a very special event.

Our Caring for the Carolinas Adopt-A-Thon.

Are you looking for a new furry family member? Here is your chance to provide a forever home for some amazing furry friends. If you are not able to adopt we have other options for you. Donations of food or just being a volunteer will help too. You can also use the below link for Carolina Poodle to make a donation or fill out an application and view pets that are up for adoption.

June 30th, 2020 12-6P

Spartanburg Humane Society

150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg SC 29303

July 14th, 2020 12-6P

Foothills Humane Society

989 Little Mountain Rd. Columbus NC 28722

July 28th ***

Carolina Poodle Rescue – Click here to make a donation, fill out application and view adoptable pets.