Adopt-A-Thon: Adopt, donate, volunteer events

Caring For The Carolinas
Posted: / Updated:

7 News, Along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture are coming together for a very special event.
Our Caring for the Carolinas Adopt-A-Thon.
Are you looking for a new furry family member? Here is your chance to provide a forever home for some amazing furry friends. If you are not able to adopt we have other options for you. Donations of food or just being a volunteer will help too. You can also use the below link for Carolina Poodle to make a donation or fill out an application and view pets that are up for adoption.

June 30th, 2020 12-6P
Spartanburg Humane Society
150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg SC 29303

July 14th, 2020 12-6P
Foothills Humane Society
989 Little Mountain Rd. Columbus NC 28722

July 28th ***
Carolina Poodle Rescue – Click here to make a donation, fill out application and view adoptable pets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Caring for the Carolinas Form at Bottom of page

Fill out myonline form.
Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories