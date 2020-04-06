1  of  13
April 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

Caring For The Carolinas
JACK ROPER

It is April, time for our Caring for the Carolinas award presentation, and there are two people, winners this month. This award presentation of course, each and every month is brought by our sponsors, that’s Bath Fitter, Ingles and Unclaimed Furniture. Alright. Our winners are Jenn and Her Daughter Ryley Eggert. They are our award winners for helping out so many other people in their lives. They are the April winners for the Caring for the Carolinas prize. Jenn Eggert and her daughter Riley, who has autism, they’ve worked past many challenges to collect hundreds of toys every year for children in their community.

JENN EGGERT – AWARD RECIPIENT

Hi I’m Jenn Eggert and this is my daughter Ryley Eggert. We actually help Homeless Network’s children at Christmas time. For the last two years, we’ve collected toys, basics like blankets, socks underwear, vitamins, sometimes shoes if they need it. And each child gets a full Christmas.

DAVID EGGERT – FATHER

This has really taken off because of her dreams and her thoughts, we’ve just been there to support her in any way that we could. This year, our goal is to reach 125 children.

JACK ROPER

They’re a team, and they win our April Caring for the Carolinas award. I hear applause, it’s just coming on down. In addition, our winners receive a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also gifts from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.

