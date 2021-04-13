April 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack Roper here. We are in Central at Brookdale Assisted Living, and Jerri Megenity is in there, we are going to go visit with her and give her our April Community Service Hero Award.

KRISTEN MCMILLAN – ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR, BROOKDALE CENTRAL

I’ve known Jerri for three years, she’s been coming here about four years with Harry, and the impact that he has had, the joy, the love, the compassion for our residents is just amazing.

JERRI MEGENITY – AWARD RECIPIENT

We go around and visit assisted living facilities with our dogs, with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which we just celebrated 30 years.

BOB HOOVER – VOLUNTEER, ALLIANCE OF THERAPY DOGS

Jerri has been a really good leader because she loves the dogs and she loves the people, and she brings them together. They work magic, and Jerri helps make that magic happen.

JERRI MEGENITY – AWARD RECIPIENT

It’s very therapeutic for me, for the dog, for the residents, especially during Covid where everybody was stuck inside.

SARAH ELLIOT – NURSE, PROVIDENCE HEALTH CARE

She’s done some window visits with the pandemic last year, as well as the pet parades. We certainly appreciate everything she’s done.

KRISTEN MCMILLAN – ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR, BROOKDALE CENTRAL

We never know what Harry’s going to come in, what costume, he’s always dressed to the nines, and we just love and appreciate the work Jerri and Harry do.

JACK ROPER

For the April Community Service Hero Award, and our winner right here – got two of them – Jerri Megenity and wonder dog Harry Potter. And in fact we’re going to give you the certificate, congratulations for the month of April, and some nice gift cards from our friends, our sponsors that make it all possible. That would be our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardees. How about some nice applause?