August 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

This month’s Caring for the Carolinas award winner is from Williamston. Her name is Jessica Brown.

MELINDA BROWN – RECIPIENT’S MOTHER

She’s always had a caring, giving heart, even as a child. But I believe in 2011, whenever Jessica was diagnosed with cancer, she had to have sponsorship from the hospital – pharmaceutical sponsorship – and people were kind enough to her in her church and her family to give Jessica extra whenever she needed it. So she knows what it is to be out of work, needing something and depend upon the kindness of others.

SHERRY COLLINS – VOLUNTEER

Jessica came to the church about a year ago and approached us with the idea for this ministry: to go out and minister to the homeless community, people who are shut-ins, who maybe can’t get out, or people who wouldn’t have access to a good meal. So every 4th Saturday we go and we come to the church, we prepare the food, we get on the church van and we go wherever we can to help people who are in need. This was her idea and a lot of us here, we’re more than glad to support her. The program has been going for over a year now and it’s doing very well.

MELINDA BROWN – RECIPIENT’S MOTHER

She wants the people who are down on their luck, maybe having a hard time, it doesn’t matter, God still loves them.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors, that’s Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, we award our August trophy to Jessica Brown of Williamston.

In addition, our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles! Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.