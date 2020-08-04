August 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

It is August, and we’re headed up to Rutherfordton, North Carolina to honor Lonnie Lewis. He’s this month’s Caring for the Carolina award winner. Lonnie Lewis is an icon of the Rutherfordton community. Every Thursday he runs a soup kitchen and he cooks to feed some 500 people. He says feeding his community is his passion.

JACOB BROWN – VOLUNTEER

Hey my name is Jacob Brown, and this is Pliney. We go up to the soup kitchen, used to go every Thursday, now we just go once a month and help out Lonnie. And he’s a good man to work with.

JACK ROPER

Lonnie Lewis helps many of the churches and organizations in the area. He prepares food for fundraisers and for special occasions. And he never seems to run out of energy, or love for where he lives.

CINDY THOMPSON – FRIEND

He has cooked and served meals for years, for our homeless, for people in need, for people that just need a little uplift. And he sacrifices so much of his time and he reaches out to them just to show them a little bit of Jesus.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, our winners not only receive a trophy, but also gift cards from each and every one of our sponsors. Again, congratulations to Lonnie Lewis!