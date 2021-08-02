August 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

JACK ROPER – HOST

Our Community Service Hero this month is Chad Albertson.

BRITTANI REEVES – FOSTER MOM

He has always been an impact on my life, my family’s life, my husband’s life. We called him paster and friend, and we still do.

PEGGY WHITE – VOLUNTEER

He is a man that inspires. Just being around him makes you want to be better.

MELISSA ALBERTTSON – RECIPIENT’S SPOUSE

The importance of family. It first starts in our home and he is very dedicated and committed to our family, and the children in our home. He is a committed man of God in that aspect, that family is of utmost importance to him.

CHAD ALBERTSON – AWARD RECIPIENT

Our ministry is about building homes for families. Our experience is that a lot of families want to do foster care, but their main reason for not doing it is their home’s not big enough, or they don’t have the space to do it. One of the big issues in foster care is sibling groups get split up a lot, and so we wanted to build homes that were big enough to take in sibling groups.

BRITTANI REEVES – FOSTER MOM

We had not ever considered foster care actually, my husband and I, and once we heard the vision of LifeHouse, we just knew that it was what the lord was calling us to do.

PEGGY WHITE – VOLUNTEER

Sometimes I tease him and tell him “I think you love the kids more than you love us old people!” But I’m okay with that.

JACK ROPER – HOST

Chad Albertson is our August Community Service Hero.