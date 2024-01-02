(WSPA) – Local families need your help to stay warm this winter season.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect new or gently used coats and blankets. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.

There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 16th

Bath Fitter

608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC

Donations Recipient: Carol’s Hope

Tuesday, January 23rd

Hamrick’s

25 Park Woodruff Drive, Greenville, SC

Donations Recipient: Coats For Kindness

Tuesday, January 30th

Ingles

625 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC

Donations Recipient: Safelight

Tuesday, February 6th

Unclaimed Furniture

198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hamrick’s to make a difference for local families in need.