(WSPA) – Local families need your help to stay warm this winter season.
7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect new or gently used coats and blankets. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.
There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, January 16th
Bath Fitter
608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC
Donations Recipient: Carol’s Hope
Tuesday, January 23rd
Hamrick’s
25 Park Woodruff Drive, Greenville, SC
Donations Recipient: Coats For Kindness
Tuesday, January 30th
Ingles
625 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC
Donations Recipient: Safelight
Tuesday, February 6th
Unclaimed Furniture
198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC
Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hamrick’s to make a difference for local families in need.