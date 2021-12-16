Caring for the Carolinas collects coats during Operation Warmth 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the temperatures continue to drop this season, some local families will struggle to stay warm.

7NEWS is joining forces with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s to collect new or gently used coats and blankets for local charities. Other winter items such as hats, gloves and scarves can be donated as well.

All Operation Warmth donations will go to the following local charities:

There will be many opportunities to donate across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Jan. 11 – Unclaimed Furniture , located at 198 Plemmons Road Duncan, SC 29334

, located at 198 Plemmons Road Duncan, SC 29334 Jan. 24 – Hardee’s , located at 1213 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607

, located at 1213 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607 Feb. 8 – Ingles Markets , located at 625 Spartanburg Highway Hendersonville, NC 28792

, located at 625 Spartanburg Highway Hendersonville, NC 28792 Feb. 22 – Bath Fitter, located at 608 Crown Pointe Duncan, SC 29334

You can also donate by clicking on the charity’s name above.