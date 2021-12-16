Caring for the Carolinas collects coats during Operation Warmth 2022

Caring For The Carolinas
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the temperatures continue to drop this season, some local families will struggle to stay warm.

7NEWS is joining forces with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s to collect new or gently used coats and blankets for local charities. Other winter items such as hats, gloves and scarves can be donated as well.

All Operation Warmth donations will go to the following local charities:

There will be many opportunities to donate across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Jan. 11 – Unclaimed Furniture, located at 198 Plemmons Road Duncan, SC 29334
  • Jan. 24 – Hardee’s, located at 1213 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
  • Feb. 8 – Ingles Markets, located at 625 Spartanburg Highway Hendersonville, NC 28792
  • Feb. 22 – Bath Fitter, located at 608 Crown Pointe Duncan, SC 29334

You can also donate by clicking on the charity’s name above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store