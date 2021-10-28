Caring for the Carolinas collects toys during Season Of Hope

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making a local child’s holiday brighter.
7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s are joining forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for a local charity this holiday season.
All toy drive donations will go to Cops for Tots in Greer.
There will be many opportunities to donate a new, unwrapped toy across our area. Please join us from noon until 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Nov. 9 – Bath Fitter, located at 608 Crown Pointe Duncan, SC 29934
- Nov. 16 – Ingles, located at 1524 Locust Hill Road Greer, SC 29651
- Nov. 23 – Hardees, located at 3112 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
- Nov. 30 – Unclaimed Furniture, located at 198 Plemmons Road Duncan, SC 29334