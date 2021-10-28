Caring for the Carolinas collects toys during Season Of Hope

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making a local child’s holiday brighter.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s are joining forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for a local charity this holiday season.

All toy drive donations will go to Cops for Tots in Greer.

There will be many opportunities to donate a new, unwrapped toy across our area. Please join us from noon until 6 p.m. at the following locations: