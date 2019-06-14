Caring for the Carolinas Food Drive at Ingles

Caring for the Carolinas along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture will be holding food drives in July at the below locations.
Please join us as we collect non-perishable food items to benefit AIM, Hearts With Hands and Triune Mercy Center
When school is out for the summer, the needs for our local food pantries increase. We need your help!
|Tue. July 2
|Ingles: #73 10903 Anderson Rd. Powdersville SC
|Tue. July 16
|Ingles: #77 625 Spartanburg Hwy. Hendersonville NC
|Tue. July 23
|Ingles: #32 1335 Stallings Rd. Greenville SC