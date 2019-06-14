Caring for the Carolinas Food Drive at Ingles

Caring For The Carolinas
Posted:
Caring for the Carolinas Food Drive

Caring for the Carolinas along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture will be holding food drives in July at the below locations.

Please join us as we collect non-perishable food items to benefit AIM, Hearts With Hands and Triune Mercy Center

When school is out for the summer, the needs for our local food pantries increase. We need your help!

Tue. July 2Ingles: #73 10903 Anderson Rd. Powdersville SC
Tue. July 16Ingles: #77 625 Spartanburg Hwy. Hendersonville NC
Tue. July 23Ingles: #32 1335 Stallings Rd. Greenville SC

