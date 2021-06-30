Caring for the Carolinas holds multiple food drives to help community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Right now, some members of our community are struggling to feed their families.

7News will be teaming up with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s to collect non-perishable food items to help feed families in need.

All food drive donations will go to the following local food pantries:

BBC Fish & Loaves Food Pantry in Moore – CLICK TO DONATE

Clemson Community Care in Clemson – CLICK TO DONATE

United Christian Ministries in Easley – CLICK TO DONATE

MANNA FoodBank in Asheville – CLICK TO DONATE

There will be many opportunities to stock the shelves across our area. Please join us at the below locations:

Tuesday, July 13 from 12-6 p.m.

Ingles Markets: 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Tuesday, July 27 from 12-6 p.m.

Ingles Markets: 854 Highway 93, Clemson, SC 29631

Tuesday, August 10 from 12-6 p.m.

Ingles Markets: 410 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29640

Tuesday, August 24 from 12-6 p.m.

Ingles Markets: 625 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Thank you so much for helping 7News, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s, to make a difference for local families in need.