(WSPA) – Do you have old bills, paperwork, or documents no longer needed? Start cleaning out the clutter with the Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon.

7NEWS and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for on-site shredding.

Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 12

Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday, October 10

Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

On-site shredding is the best way to protect yourself against identity theft.

Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon is made possible by 7NEWS and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s.