SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Right now, some members of our community are struggling to feed their families.
7NEWS will be teaming up with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hamrick’s to collect non-perishable food items to help feed families in need.
All food drive donations will go to the following local food pantries:
- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen in Spartanburg
- Golden Corner Food Pantry in Seneca
- The Salvation Army Pickens County Service Center in Easley
- Hendersonville Rescue Mission in Hendersonville
There will be many opportunities to stock the shelves across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesday, July 12 – Ingles Markets, located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Tuesday, July 19 – Ingles Markets, located at 854 Highway 93, Clemson, SC 29631
- Tuesday, July 26 – Ingles Markets, located at 410 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29640
- Tuesday, August 2 – Ingles Markets, located at 625 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28739