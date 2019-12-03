Dec. 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Hi, Jack Roper here. This is Belvedere Commons, we’re in Seneca, South Carolina. Time to award our Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of – you know what – December.

Our Blue Belles were started in 2010. It’s a group of ladies that help others acclimate to their new environment once they leave their lifelong home. They help through socialization, projects that we do throughout the community…

… and we are the recipient of these beautiful women here, the Blue Belles. Several times a year they bring us gifts for the elderly and for the children that come through our food pantry. It’s wonderful – God’s blessed everybody here.

All our services are free. It’s a domestic violence shelter for women and children. And we also do child counseling, therapy, we do transitional housing as we move people into safe homes. And the Blue Belles help us by helping the kids have an enjoyable time while they’re in a shelter, which can be scary.

And of course our sponsors that present this award once a month are the friends at Bath Fitter, Ingles and Unclaimed Furniture. Okay, the Belvedere Blue Belles, give them a nice hand, all these nice ladies right here.