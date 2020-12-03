December 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Our award winner for December, Mr. Delano Brown, is a business owner in the Central community here in Pickens Country. And he provides things for young men in the area, including haircuts, school supplies and even clothes for the prom.

DELANO BROWN – AWARD RECIPIENT

What I did is just thought of something to boost the community and give back. And I had a bunch of friends to help.

MARK MEISBAUER – FRIEND

We all grew up together here in the community, and just giving back as much as we can. So Delano set up the backpack giveaway, and we’ve contributed some funds personally, and the ability to give back to some of the folks here in the community is just something that, it really just warms our hearts.

ADAM HOGAN – FRIEND

I played basketball with Delano in high school twenty-some years ago, and have been fortunate to know him since, and he’s pretty much the same guy as he was then. About as genuine a person as you’d ever want to meet and just a very positive, uplifting person.

BECKY BOGAN – FRIEND

That just really spoke to me, that he was repaying the things that somebody had done for him.

ADAM HOGAN – FRIEND

Somebody that’s had a very positive impact on my life, and I hope I’ve had the same on his.

Our sponsors of course are Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. The big guy next to me from Clemson is our award winner for the month of December, Mr Delano Brown. There is your trophy, I hear thunderous applause through the Tv set! Congratulations, young man. In addition, our winner wins a gift card from each of our sponsors.