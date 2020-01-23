Feb. 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, from Inman south Carolina here in the Upstate at Stillwell Manor Apartments, our Caring for the Carolinas award for February goes to Janice Myers.

CHARLOTTE HENLEY-BABB – FRIEND OF RECIPIENT

The reason that Janice fascinates me is that she makes it easy for me to give stuff to other people and I know they’re getting it. She makes hats for people, it makes it easy for me to give to somebody else through her.

CYNTHIA LARIMORE – FRIEND OF RECIPIENT

I tell everybody Janice is like a tree, and she has all these branches, and the branches are the people that bring her the items. But she is this strong tree that that distributes them to everybody that needs it.

JANICE MYERS – AWARD RECIPIENT

I was born in 1938. You made do, or you did without. I voluntarily live simply, and I understand how people need help. And so hey, that’s what I’m here for.

JACK ROPER

This award is of course, possible by our sponsors, our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. A lady that works her little fingers to the bone doing for others, we’re going to award that to you right now, Janice Myers. That’s you, right? Now ladies and gentlemen, as I give it to her, let’s get some nice applause on this cold day in Inman. In addition, our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.