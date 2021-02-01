February 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winners

Caring For The Carolinas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACK ROPER

Seven News is in Burnsville, North Carolina to presents our next Caring for the Carolinas award to the founders of Feed-A-Child. Robert and Glenda Wyatt began this program to help feed underserved kids in Yancy County schools back in 2007…

BILL WATKINS – VOLUNTEER

I think Robert told us when he talked to our church that he saw this happening in Buncombe County 14 or 15 years ago…

ROBERT WYATT – AWARD RECIPIENT

Came home and I asked Linda, said “Do you think that’s going on in our county?” And started checking with some teachers and principals, sure enough. Absolutely.

NANCY WATKINS – VOLUNTEER

Well the Wyatts came to our church at Higgins and did a presentation on Feed-A-Child, and we thought that, after talking to them, we decided that we would volunteer.

ROBERT WYATT – AWARD RECIPIENT

So we started first year I think we had maybe 50, 70 kids a week, and in the next, just in the next year it went to like 150, then 200, and now we’re, now we’re approaching 500 kids a week

BILL WATKINS – VOLUNTEER

They seem to keep it supplied pretty well, so I think the Wyatts have done an outstanding job for the children of this county.

NANCY WATKINS – VOLUNTEER

I think they probably really appreciate it because I don’t think they have a lot of food.

JACK ROPER

Seven News salutes Robert and Glenda Wyatt with our Caring for the Carolinas award, along with Gift certificates all courtesy of our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture!

