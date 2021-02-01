February 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winners

JACK ROPER

Seven News is in Burnsville, North Carolina to presents our next Caring for the Carolinas award to the founders of Feed-A-Child. Robert and Glenda Wyatt began this program to help feed underserved kids in Yancy County schools back in 2007…

I think Robert told us when he talked to our church that he saw this happening in Buncombe County 14 or 15 years ago…

Came home and I asked Linda, said “Do you think that’s going on in our county?” And started checking with some teachers and principals, sure enough. Absolutely.

Well the Wyatts came to our church at Higgins and did a presentation on Feed-A-Child, and we thought that, after talking to them, we decided that we would volunteer.

So we started first year I think we had maybe 50, 70 kids a week, and in the next, just in the next year it went to like 150, then 200, and now we’re, now we’re approaching 500 kids a week

They seem to keep it supplied pretty well, so I think the Wyatts have done an outstanding job for the children of this county.

I think they probably really appreciate it because I don’t think they have a lot of food.

Seven News salutes Robert and Glenda Wyatt with our Caring for the Carolinas award, along with Gift certificates all courtesy of our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture!