February 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here in Westminster South Carolina. Everybody’s got to be somewhere, why not right here? We’re giving away our caring for the Carolina’s Community Service Hero award to two nice people, husband and wife, A.T. and Judy Caywood,” Caring for the Carolinas Host Jack Roper said.

“Judy and A.T. have supported me. They’ve supported the local businesses. Whenever they saw a need, they started acting up. They joined every organization, they started cleaning up downtown, they started putting planters out, anything that they saw would make the town better or be a better place, they started volunteering,” Westminster Mayor Brian Ramey said.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to be an outreach in the community to help our seniors. But at the same time, we also wanted a place for them to come, feel comfortable, reunite with each other, maybe they hadn’t seen each other for a long time,” award recipient Judy Caywood said.

“And there was no program for seniors. And they have such a love and care, and they just want people not to be alone or lonely, and so they wanted to get something started, and they did,” community member Karen Sharpe said.

“She had done a lot of the hard work, and she’s a go-getter. I just do what she tells me to do and we go with it,” award recipient A.T. Caywood said.

“Yeah, I think everybody in town feels like they’re family. We all love them,” Ramey said.

“You win our award for the month of February. We thank our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s” Roper said.